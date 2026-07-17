Lucas Herbert Shines at British Open with Near-Historic Round
Australia's Lucas Herbert almost made history by shooting a 61 at the British Open, but settled for a stunning 62, matched by Sam Burns. Herbert leads the major with transformative birdies, while competitors like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler trail as they head into the weekend rounds.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Australia's Lucas Herbert nearly achieved golfing history at the British Open on Friday, narrowly missing a record-breaking 61. Herbert's remarkable 62 placed him in a commanding lead, tied with Sam Burns, marking a milestone for both players at Royal Birkdale.
The course witnessed two extraordinarily low rounds as American Sam Burns also nailed a 62, creating an unforgettable day in the tournament's annals. With his tremendous start, Herbert leads at eight-under 132, with Jackson Suber and Cameron Young two strokes behind, while Rory McIlroy trails by seven.
Herbert, beginning his day at par, surged ahead with a birdie blitz, concluding with a par on a decisive 18th hole after missing a shorter putt. The Australian golfer, competing in LIV Golf, expressed mixed emotions, sharing the excitement and pressure experienced on that memorable round.
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