Lucas Herbert Shines at British Open with Near-Historic Round

Australia's Lucas Herbert nearly achieved golfing history at the British Open on Friday, narrowly missing a record-breaking 61. Herbert's remarkable 62 placed him in a commanding lead, tied with Sam Burns, marking a milestone for both players at Royal Birkdale.

The course witnessed two extraordinarily low rounds as American Sam Burns also nailed a 62, creating an unforgettable day in the tournament's annals. With his tremendous start, Herbert leads at eight-under 132, with Jackson Suber and Cameron Young two strokes behind, while Rory McIlroy trails by seven.

Herbert, beginning his day at par, surged ahead with a birdie blitz, concluding with a par on a decisive 18th hole after missing a shorter putt. The Australian golfer, competing in LIV Golf, expressed mixed emotions, sharing the excitement and pressure experienced on that memorable round.