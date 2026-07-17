Lucas Herbert Shines at British Open with Near-Historic Round

Australia's Lucas Herbert almost made history by shooting a 61 at the British Open, but settled for a stunning 62, matched by Sam Burns. Herbert leads the major with transformative birdies, while competitors like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler trail as they head into the weekend rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 22:52 IST
Lucas Herbert Shines at British Open with Near-Historic Round
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia's Lucas Herbert nearly achieved golfing history at the British Open on Friday, narrowly missing a record-breaking 61. Herbert's remarkable 62 placed him in a commanding lead, tied with Sam Burns, marking a milestone for both players at Royal Birkdale.

The course witnessed two extraordinarily low rounds as American Sam Burns also nailed a 62, creating an unforgettable day in the tournament's annals. With his tremendous start, Herbert leads at eight-under 132, with Jackson Suber and Cameron Young two strokes behind, while Rory McIlroy trails by seven.

Herbert, beginning his day at par, surged ahead with a birdie blitz, concluding with a par on a decisive 18th hole after missing a shorter putt. The Australian golfer, competing in LIV Golf, expressed mixed emotions, sharing the excitement and pressure experienced on that memorable round.

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