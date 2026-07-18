England Preps for FIFA Showdown After Heartbreaking Argentina Defeat
England's World Cup journey continues as they gear up for a third-place match against France in Miami. Despite a crushing 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, the team remains focused. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, completed a dramatic comeback to book their place in the final against Spain.
England's football squad is back on the training field, preparing for their impending FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place showdown against France in Miami this Saturday.
Photos and videos of the Three Lions training session were shared on their official X account, underscoring their dedication with captions like 'Putting in the prep for our final challenge.'
In their recent semi-final, England suffered a 2-1 loss to Argentina. Despite leading after Anthony Gordon's goal, England conceded two late strikes, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, sending Argentina to face Spain in the final.
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