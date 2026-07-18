England Preps for FIFA Showdown After Heartbreaking Argentina Defeat

England's football squad is back on the training field, preparing for their impending FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place showdown against France in Miami this Saturday.

Photos and videos of the Three Lions training session were shared on their official X account, underscoring their dedication with captions like 'Putting in the prep for our final challenge.'

In their recent semi-final, England suffered a 2-1 loss to Argentina. Despite leading after Anthony Gordon's goal, England conceded two late strikes, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, sending Argentina to face Spain in the final.