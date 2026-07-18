Rohit Sharma: Still a Stalwart in India's ODI Plans

India's team management reaffirms support for struggling opener Rohit Sharma amid speculation of his last ODI. Despite recent performances, the BCCI confirms his continued role in the team. Batting coach Kotak dismisses concerns about form, highlighting Rohit's past achievements and potential for resurgence in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 10:26 IST
Rohit Sharma: Still a Stalwart in India's ODI Plans
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

India's team management has thrown its weight behind struggling opener Rohit Sharma amid speculation that Sunday's third one-day international against England at Lord's could be his last.

The 39-year-old batsman, who managed a labored 26 off 47 balls Thursday, has not scored a century in his last 11 ODIs. This has sparked questions regarding his place in next year's World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Indian cricket board secretary Devajit Saikia dispelled retirement rumors, affirming Rohit's inclusion in ongoing ODI plans. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed Sharma, noting that an off day doesn't diminish his talent, and expects a turnaround performance at Lord's.

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