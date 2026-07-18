Sebastien Migne Takes Charge of Gabon Ahead of Nations Cup Qualifiers

French coach Sebastien Migne, who previously led Haiti to the World Cup, has been appointed by Gabon as their new football coach. Migne's task is to guide Gabon through the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The announcement lacked details on contract terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:36 IST
Sebastien Migne Takes Charge of Gabon Ahead of Nations Cup Qualifiers
  • Country:
  • Gabon

French coach Sebastien Migne, known for guiding Haiti to the World Cup, has been appointed as Gabon's new head coach. The move signals Migne's return to African football, having previously led teams like Congo and Kenya.

Gabon is preparing to kick off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games this September with anticipated matches against Morocco and Niger. Under Migne, Haiti made a historic World Cup appearance; however, they were ousted in the first round.

The terms of Migne's new appointment as Gabon's coach remain undisclosed by the Gabon football federation.

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