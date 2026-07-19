Sami Pajari Leads Rally Estonia with WRC Victory on the Horizon

Sami Pajari of Toyota stands on the brink of his first World Rally Championship (WRC) win as he concluded Saturday's crucial leg of Rally Estonia with a commanding 25-second lead over teammate Oliver Solberg.

Steadfast in his performance, Pajari extended his lead from an initial 14.7 seconds against Solberg, despite Solberg's successes in stages 10, 11, and 16. Pajari consolidated his position with significant wins in stages 12, 13, and 14.

The competition remains fierce with Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux holding third place and Thierry Neuville closely trailing. Meanwhile, Toyota's Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans battle for top-six finishes. The final two stages promise intense rivalries on Sunday.