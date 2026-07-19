Karolina Muchova to Miss Canadian Open After Surgery

Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova announced she will skip the upcoming Canadian Open due to a recent minor surgery. Muchova, a Wimbledon finalist this year, has faced numerous injury challenges in her career. She remains optimistic about her recovery and aims to return for the U.S. Open next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 11:23 IST
Karolina Muchova to Miss Canadian Open After Surgery
Karolina Muchova
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova is set to miss the Canadian Open next month after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. The Czech tennis star, 29, recently faced defeat in the Wimbledon final against compatriot Linda Noskova.

This marks the second Grand Slam final loss for Muchova, who was also defeated by Poland's Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open. Muchova shared the news of her surgery and recovery progress through social media, expressing her determination to return to the court soon.

Although disappointed about missing the opportunity to debut in Toronto, Muchova prioritizes her recovery. The world number six has endured multiple injuries, including persistent wrist issues, but aims to regain fitness for the U.S. Open.

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