Countdown Begins: New Delhi Gears Up for BWF World Championships 2026

The 30-day countdown to the prestigious BWF World Championships New Delhi 2026 has commenced with a grand unveiling ceremony. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside BAI President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed the official mascot 'Peacko' and launched the championship anthem. The event was attended by key figures, including renowned Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty.

This iconic gathering, which for the first time featured all 16 Indian shuttlers off the court, introduces a fresh face of Indian badminton before the eagerly awaited tournament, returning to Indian soil after 17 years. Peacko, inspired by the Indian Peafowl, symbolizes both national pride and the unique culture of New Delhi. In addition, the anthem combines modern street rap elements with the spirit of unity and ambition that defines the Indian badminton landscape.

The championships, set to run from August 17 to 23, will see top shuttlers from over 50 countries competing for the coveted titles. Home favorites include legend PV Sindhu, aiming for a historic sixth medallist crown, and rising stars Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda. BAI's nationwide engagement campaign, led by the mascot and anthem, seeks to rally fans as they engage more deeply with the sport's rich legacy in India.