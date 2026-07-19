Devastating Quakes Rock Peru's Chupaca Province
Two earthquakes hit Peru's Chupaca province, causing at least five deaths and injuring 21 individuals, according to the nation's civil defense chief. The quakes damaged numerous homes and affected around 300 residents. Emergency teams are currently offering aid and clearing debris in the region.
- Country:
- Peru
At least five people have been reported dead and 21 injured following two significant earthquakes in Peru's mountainous Chupaca province. The tremors were recorded late Saturday night, with magnitudes of 5.1 and 3.7, as confirmed by the country's National Seismological Center.
The first quake, occurring at a depth of 24 kilometers, and the second at 18 kilometers, were detailed by both Peru's national monitoring agency and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which initially recorded the first earthquake at magnitude 5.6.
According to Luis Vásquez, head of Peru's National Civil Defense Institute, the natural disaster has left around 48 homes destroyed and an additional 18 damaged. Emergency response units, including firefighters, have been dispatched to the area to aid the approximately 300 affected residents, with immediate efforts focusing on debris removal and searching for potential additional victims.
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