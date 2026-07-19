Evenepoel Triumphs in Stage 15 Amidst Chaos
Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in stage 15 of the Tour de France after overcoming race leader Tadej Pogacar. The race took a dramatic turn when Jonas Vingegaard crashed, forcing him to withdraw. This incident also involved Sepp Kuss, Isaac del Toro, and Brandon McNulty, leaving Vingegaard injured.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel secured a remarkable victory in stage 15 of the Tour de France, overtaking race leader Tadej Pogacar at the finish line. The race faced a sudden twist of events when Jonas Vingegaard, second in the overall standings, crashed and withdrew from the event.
Vingegaard suffered a fall after his bike clipped a curb about 20km from the finish, forcing him to retire with his right arm in a sling. The incident also involved teammates Sepp Kuss, Isaac del Toro, and Brandon McNulty, although they continued racing, albeit with Del Toro visibly struggling.
Evenepoel's push past Pogacar brought him his first stage victory in this year's tour, moving him up to second place, five minutes behind Pogacar. Del Toro crossed the line third, a few seconds after Evenepoel.
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