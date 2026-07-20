Spain Triumphs in Tense World Cup Final

In an intense encounter, Spain claimed the World Cup title by defeating Argentina with a solitary goal from Ferran Torres in extra time. The win marked a triumphant return to the top of international football for Spain, emphasizing their strategic perseverance and skillful play under pressure.

During the trophy ceremony, boos echoed as U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino entered the field. Despite the charged atmosphere, Spain's victory over the defending champions was celebrated as a testament to the team's cohesive strategy and determination.

In other sports news, New Zealand's Ryan Fox secured a thrilling British Open victory, while Shohei Ohtani's rotation future remains uncertain due to a knee injury. High-profile performances also graced the World Cup halftime show, with stars like Madonna and BTS electrifying the audience.