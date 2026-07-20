End of an Era: Rudi Garcia's Departure from Belgium's Helm

Belgium's coach Rudi Garcia will leave his position at the end of July after mutually deciding with the football association not to renew his contract, following a World Cup quarter-final finish. Despite initial criticism, Garcia received praise for revitalizing the team's performance during the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:24 IST
End of an Era: Rudi Garcia's Departure from Belgium's Helm
Rudi Garcia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's national football coach Rudi Garcia is set to exit his post at the end of the month after reaching a mutual decision with the country's football association not to renew his contract. The announcement was made on Monday and marks the end of a significant coaching tenure.

During the World Cup, Garcia guided Belgium to the quarter-finals, where they were eventually ousted by Spain, the eventual world champions. Despite navigating a rocky start with draws against Egypt and Iran, Belgium secured a commanding victory over New Zealand, allowing them to progress in the tournament. However, Garcia faced heavy scrutiny from local media, prompting him to address his tactics publicly.

In a dramatic comeback against Senegal, Belgium advanced with a controversial VAR decision. Although they delivered a strong performance against the United States, they ultimately fell to Spain. Garcia's departure comes amidst other high-profile exits post-World Cup, joining a list of coaches leaving their roles worldwide.

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