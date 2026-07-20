End of an Era: Rudi Garcia's Departure from Belgium's Helm

Belgium's national football coach Rudi Garcia is set to exit his post at the end of the month after reaching a mutual decision with the country's football association not to renew his contract. The announcement was made on Monday and marks the end of a significant coaching tenure.

During the World Cup, Garcia guided Belgium to the quarter-finals, where they were eventually ousted by Spain, the eventual world champions. Despite navigating a rocky start with draws against Egypt and Iran, Belgium secured a commanding victory over New Zealand, allowing them to progress in the tournament. However, Garcia faced heavy scrutiny from local media, prompting him to address his tactics publicly.

In a dramatic comeback against Senegal, Belgium advanced with a controversial VAR decision. Although they delivered a strong performance against the United States, they ultimately fell to Spain. Garcia's departure comes amidst other high-profile exits post-World Cup, joining a list of coaches leaving their roles worldwide.