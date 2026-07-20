Chelsea Acquires Rising Star Melvine Malard

Chelsea has successfully signed forward Melvine Malard from Manchester United. The French player has committed to a four-year contract with the Women's Super League club. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster Chelsea's offensive lineup and enhance their competitive edge in upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:16 IST
Chelsea Acquires Rising Star Melvine Malard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea Football Club proudly announces the acquisition of Melvine Malard, previously with Manchester United, marking a significant move in the Women's Super League landscape.

The French forward has officially signed a four-year contract, demonstrating Chelsea's commitment to strengthening their squad and securing top talent for future success.

This move signifies Chelsea's strategic efforts to boost their offensive capabilities, aligning with their aspirations for upcoming competitive challenges.

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