Asian Legends League 2026: A Cricket Extravaganza in Zambia

The Asian Legends League (ALL) is set to make a striking return with its second edition, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Scheduled from July 30 to August 10, 2026, the T20 tournament will take place in Lusaka, Zambia, marking a departure from its traditional Asian venues.

This season showcases six country-based franchises, including the Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers, and Rest of Asian Stars. Chetan Sharma, the League Commissioner, emphasized the league's mission to celebrate Asian cricket, announcing plans to return to Asia in future editions.

Despite logistical challenges, Zambia will be the temporary host for this year's event, promising competitive and entertaining cricket. Notable players such as Yusuf Pathan, Thisara Perera, and Shakib Al Hasan will lead the teams alongside other celebrated cricketers, ensuring fans are in for a thrilling spectacle.