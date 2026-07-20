Indian Para Athletes Poised for Historic Commonwealth Games Journey

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) hosted an impressive send-off ceremony on Monday for the 28-member Indian para contingent selected for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, beginning July 23. This group of talented athletes is part of the Indian Olympic Association contingent, which includes both able-bodied and para athletes.

The event was a milestone for Payal Kanodia, newly appointed Chairperson of PCI, marking her first official event in this capacity. She emphasized PCI's dedication to enhancing India's para sports ecosystem to provide more opportunities for Indian athletes on the world stage.

Attendees included prominent figures like Gaurav Gautam, Haryana's Sports Minister; Devendra Jhajharia, PCI's President; and several federation presidents, showcasing strong support for the contingent. Competing across five disciplines, the team is determined to improve upon India's previous Commonwealth Games performance, reflecting a growing depth of talent in para sports.