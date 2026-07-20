Farewell to a Football Giant: Remembering Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan, a legendary former England captain and manager, has passed away at the age of 75. Tributes pour in from notable figures, football clubs, and fans who remember his extraordinary career and personable nature. Keegan's legacy, marked by passion and dedication, deeply resonates within the sports community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:33 IST
Farewell to a Football Giant: Remembering Kevin Keegan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The sports world mourns the loss of Kevin Keegan, the former England captain and iconic manager, who died on Monday at 75.

Tributes from notable personalities, including Prince William, various football clubs, and former players, highlight Keegan's profound impact on the game and his charismatic character.

As England prepares to honor Keegan with a tribute at Wembley in September, his legacy as a remarkable footballer and a cherished leader is fondly remembered across the globe.

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