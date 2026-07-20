Punjab FC's Youth Triumphs and Trials: A Tokyo Exposure

Punjab FC's youth team returned from an eventful Tokyo exposure tour, demonstrating fortitude and skill in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). The U-21 team secured victories against top Japanese clubs but faced a narrow defeat against FC Baleine Shimonoseki, showcasing growth against senior teams.

Technical director Giuseppe Cristaldi praised the exposure the team gained, reflecting on the intensity of playing against varied levels of competition. Despite losing to Shimonoseki in a penalty shootout, the experience provided invaluable insights for the young players both on and off the field.

The RFDL, hailed as a vital bridge for Indian football, facilitates essential development between youth and senior levels. Punjab FC's participation, stemming from their strong performance in the previous RFDL season, underscores the league's significant role in nurturing India's football future.