Punjab FC's Youth Triumphs and Trials: A Tokyo Exposure

Punjab FC's youth team excelled during their Japan tour, securing victories against Avispa Fukuoka and Giravanz Kitakyushu, but faced a tough challenge losing to FC Baleine Shimonoseki. The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) enabled this exposure, highlighting India's U-21 talent and growth opportunities in international football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:15 IST
Punjab FC's Youth Triumphs and Trials: A Tokyo Exposure
Punjab FC (left) posing with their opponents after the match. (Photo: RFDL). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab FC's youth team returned from an eventful Tokyo exposure tour, demonstrating fortitude and skill in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL). The U-21 team secured victories against top Japanese clubs but faced a narrow defeat against FC Baleine Shimonoseki, showcasing growth against senior teams.

Technical director Giuseppe Cristaldi praised the exposure the team gained, reflecting on the intensity of playing against varied levels of competition. Despite losing to Shimonoseki in a penalty shootout, the experience provided invaluable insights for the young players both on and off the field.

The RFDL, hailed as a vital bridge for Indian football, facilitates essential development between youth and senior levels. Punjab FC's participation, stemming from their strong performance in the previous RFDL season, underscores the league's significant role in nurturing India's football future.

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