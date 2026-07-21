Bengaluru Footpath Eviction Drive Turns Violent: Ten Arrested

The Karnataka Police apprehended ten individuals on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) employees during a footpath clearance initiative near Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Bengaluru. Those arrested include Rangaswmy, Kottresh, Parasuram, Barath, Basavaraj, Kiran, Muzahida Ahamd, Parthiban, Ranjit, and Raghu.

The victims, as identified by the officials, comprised GBA Employees Association's Amruth Raj, the Commissioner of GBA Central Division Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Amathe, and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth. DCP Amathe mentioned that several individuals obstructed the officials' proceedings and allegedly assaulted them using a spray.

A formal complaint was submitted by the Assistant Executive Engineer regarding the incident. Consequently, the Karnataka Police registered a case. DCP Amathe stated, "Within the jurisdiction of the Commercial Street police station, GB officials, during a footpath eviction drive, were obstructed and assaulted. A complaint issued by AEE has been registered, highlighting the severity of obstructing a public servant."

The footpath clearance drive, mandated by the court, aimed to address illegal encroachments at Shivajinagar Bus Stand. Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth indicated that further arrests are expected as investigations delve into potential premeditated actions behind the violent opposition from protesters and vendors.