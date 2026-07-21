Tottenham Hotspur has made a significant move by signing defender Alice Sombath from the French club OL Lyonnes, as announced on Tuesday by the Women's Super League club. Although financial details remain undisclosed, media speculate the transfer fee has surpassed the club's previous record of £375,000 for Signe Gaupset.

Sombath, speaking enthusiastically about her new challenge, highlighted the competitiveness of the Women's Super League, stating that every game presents a tough challenge. The 22-year-old arrives in Tottenham following a stellar career with Lyonnes, where she made 106 appearances across competitions, amassing five consecutive Premiere Ligue titles and a 2021-22 Women's Champions League victory.

In international play, Sombath has represented France 16 times since her senior debut in 2024, showcasing her rising talent on the global stage. Current exchange rates place one US dollar at 0.7445 pounds.