Sanju Samson: From World Cup Omission to Player of the Tournament Triumph

In an inspiring tale of resilience, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson turned his early exclusion from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 into a personal triumph, ultimately securing the Player of the Tournament title. Samson's journey underscores the highs and lows faced by athletes, accentuated by the pivotal New Zealand series preceding the tournament.

Before the match against the USA, India captain Rohit Sharma advised Samson that opportunities could still arise in the World Cup, despite his initial omission. Skeptical at first, Samson confessed it was difficult to accept Sharma's optimism. Yet, Sharma's wisdom soon manifested as Samson reestablished himself, following a reflective period that restored his motivation.

Struggling through the aftermath of a poor New Zealand series, Samson embarked on an inward journey, evaluating his purpose in cricket that led to mental rejuvenation and competitive resurgence. His efforts culminated in a record-setting performance, amassing 321 runs with a remarkable average and breaking the sixes record for the tournament, crucial for India’s ultimate victory on home turf.