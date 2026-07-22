Chelsea's Record-Breaking Signing: Morgan Rogers Joins for £117 Million

Morgan Rogers has recently signed with Chelsea from Aston Villa, making football history as the most expensive British player at a reported £117 million. This agreement extends until 2033, reflecting the club's significant investment in the young England international.

Neither Chelsea nor Aston Villa disclosed the deal's financial specifics. However, reports from British media outlets estimate it to be a substantial package, potentially surpassing Manchester City's recent purchase sum for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

Rogers shared his enthusiasm, stating that Chelsea is the biggest club in London, a team he has admired since childhood. With an eager anticipation for the club's future under its new management, Rogers aims to contribute significantly to their long-term ambitions.