NEET Paper Leak Sparks Parliamentary Showdown

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges opposition to join debates on NEET paper leaks during Monsoon Session, but tensions rise with accusations of disruptions. Opposition demands Education Minister's resignation. Debate stalls amid protests, highlighting divisions over significant national concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:33 IST
NEET Paper Leak Sparks Parliamentary Showdown
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged the opposition not to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He assured that the Centre is primed for in-depth discussions on the contentious NEET examination paper leaks, amidst persistent opposition attacks on the government over the issue.

Rijiju stressed the importance of participation, emphasizing that the government was eager for debate. "If you want debate and discussion, you must play a positive role," he asserted, pointing out that opposition members could express their demands and suggestions during the parliamentary discourse, cautioning against legislative disruptions.

Opposition leaders, however, intensified their criticism, with Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, accusing the Centre of neglecting student concerns. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar highlighted the leaks as a national crisis, urging prompt government response. Tensions further escalated when NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed, underlining deep divisions on the issue.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026