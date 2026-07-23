NEET Paper Leak Sparks Parliamentary Showdown
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges opposition to join debates on NEET paper leaks during Monsoon Session, but tensions rise with accusations of disruptions. Opposition demands Education Minister's resignation. Debate stalls amid protests, highlighting divisions over significant national concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday urged the opposition not to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He assured that the Centre is primed for in-depth discussions on the contentious NEET examination paper leaks, amidst persistent opposition attacks on the government over the issue.
Rijiju stressed the importance of participation, emphasizing that the government was eager for debate. "If you want debate and discussion, you must play a positive role," he asserted, pointing out that opposition members could express their demands and suggestions during the parliamentary discourse, cautioning against legislative disruptions.
Opposition leaders, however, intensified their criticism, with Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, accusing the Centre of neglecting student concerns. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar highlighted the leaks as a national crisis, urging prompt government response. Tensions further escalated when NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed, underlining deep divisions on the issue.
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