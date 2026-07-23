Les Kiss's Overseas Strategy for Wallabies Success

Australia's new rugby coach Les Kiss has declared his readiness to turn to overseas-based talent in a bid to bolster the Wallabies' chances at the World Cup. This represents a significant shift from previous conservative selection policies.

Kiss, who has retained the core squad chosen by former coach Joe Schmidt, named his first Wallabies lineup for their upcoming series against Japan. Despite the Rugby Australia policy encouraging local competition, Kiss is keen on incorporating international players if it enhances the team's prowess.

Speaking at his first press conference, Kiss emphasized the importance of embracing the 'Aussie spirit'—a fast-paced and innovative style. He aims to strike a balance between nurturing local talent and leveraging international experience to achieve success on the global stage.