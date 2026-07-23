Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Propels India to Victory
Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his first half-century in international cricket, leading India to a seven-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in Harare. Playing aggressively, Sooryavanshi's 50 off 19 balls, supported by captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 28 and Ishan Kishan's 35, ensured India easily chased down Zimbabwe's total of 125.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of youthful talent, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi secured his first international half-century, propelling India to a decisive seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the initial Twenty20 International at Harare. Despite Zimbabwe setting a target of 125 runs, India's batsmen exhibited dominance on the field.
Sooryavanshi, whose aggressive 50 off 19 balls included four fours and four sixes, played a pivotal role on the large Harare Sports Club grounds. His performance overshadowed Zimbabwean player Wessly Madhevere, who managed 39 runs. India's captain Shreyas Iyer contributed significantly with an unbeaten 28 runs.
The series, set to continue over the weekend, marks a promising beginning for Sooryavanshi in the international arena. India's commanding victory not only reflects their strength but also offers valuable confidence for the upcoming matches. As both teams regroup, the stage is set for further exciting cricket in Harare.