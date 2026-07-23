Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Propels India to Victory

In a remarkable display of youthful talent, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi secured his first international half-century, propelling India to a decisive seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the initial Twenty20 International at Harare. Despite Zimbabwe setting a target of 125 runs, India's batsmen exhibited dominance on the field.

Sooryavanshi, whose aggressive 50 off 19 balls included four fours and four sixes, played a pivotal role on the large Harare Sports Club grounds. His performance overshadowed Zimbabwean player Wessly Madhevere, who managed 39 runs. India's captain Shreyas Iyer contributed significantly with an unbeaten 28 runs.

The series, set to continue over the weekend, marks a promising beginning for Sooryavanshi in the international arena. India's commanding victory not only reflects their strength but also offers valuable confidence for the upcoming matches. As both teams regroup, the stage is set for further exciting cricket in Harare.