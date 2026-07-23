Elliot Anderson's Record-Breaking Move to Manchester City

Elliot Anderson, the England midfielder, joins Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for a record £116 million. At 23, Anderson aspires to enhance City's midfield dynamics, bringing energy and versatility. His remarkable ascent, rooted in Tyneside's youth clubs, sets the stage for continued growth under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:30 IST
Elliot Anderson's Record-Breaking Move to Manchester City
  • Country:
  • England

Elliot Anderson, hailed as one of England's promising midfield talents, has completed a record-breaking move to Manchester City. The transfer from Nottingham Forest cost City £116 million, making Anderson the most expensive English player until Chelsea's subsequent signing of Morgan Rogers.

Anderson's career started at Tyneside's Wallsend Boys Club, famously associated with England legends like Alan Shearer. Rising through Newcastle's ranks, Anderson developed into a formidable force during his time with Nottingham Forest, amassing 92 appearances, six goals, and 11 assists.

The 23-year-old midfielder is known for his dynamic playing style and attributes such as quality, physicality, and energy. As City embarks on a new chapter under manager Enzo Maresca, Anderson's influence is expected to bolster an already robust midfield lineup.

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