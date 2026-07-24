Australia Criticizes U.S. Tariff Hike

Australia expressed disappointment over the U.S.'s decision to increase tariffs from 10% to 12.5%. The move, which affects 60 trading partners, including Australia, is attributed to claims of inadequate enforcement of forced labor bans, as stated by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 04:27 IST
Australia Criticizes U.S. Tariff Hike
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Australia has openly criticized the United States' decision to increase tariffs on its goods, escalating from 10% to 12.5%. The Australian government expressed its disappointment, arguing the decision lacks justification.

"This really, in our view, makes no sense," commented Defence Minister Richard Marles during his address on ABC Radio, reflecting the country's dissatisfaction with the U.S. decision.

The Trump administration justified the tariff hike by claiming that around 60 trading partners, including Australia, have inadequately enforced bans on forced labor, prompting the increase.

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