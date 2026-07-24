Australia Criticizes U.S. Tariff Hike

Australia has openly criticized the United States' decision to increase tariffs on its goods, escalating from 10% to 12.5%. The Australian government expressed its disappointment, arguing the decision lacks justification.

"This really, in our view, makes no sense," commented Defence Minister Richard Marles during his address on ABC Radio, reflecting the country's dissatisfaction with the U.S. decision.

The Trump administration justified the tariff hike by claiming that around 60 trading partners, including Australia, have inadequately enforced bans on forced labor, prompting the increase.