Dodgers at the White House: Highlights from a Sport-Filled Week
In a week of diverse sports news, the Dodgers visited the White House, Alex Bowman announced his racing retirement, Woody Kincaid clinched another national title, and Noah Lyles continued to compete fervently. Meanwhile, key signings took place in the NFL, and USMNT's Sebastian Berhalter is heading to Middlesbrough.
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- United States
The Los Angeles Dodgers made their annual trip to the White House as World Series champions. In a Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump welcomed the team, remarking on the possibility of their return next year.
In NASCAR, Alex Bowman announced his retirement from full-time racing, stating he would exit after the 2027 season. Meanwhile, American runner Woody Kincaid won the men's 10,000-meter race, showcasing his elite finishing speed.
Amid other developments, NFL top draft pick Fernando Mendoza signed a lucrative rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, while USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is transferring from Vancouver to Middlesbrough, according to recent reports.