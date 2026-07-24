Dodgers at the White House: Highlights from a Sport-Filled Week

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their annual trip to the White House as World Series champions. In a Rose Garden ceremony, President Donald Trump welcomed the team, remarking on the possibility of their return next year.

In NASCAR, Alex Bowman announced his retirement from full-time racing, stating he would exit after the 2027 season. Meanwhile, American runner Woody Kincaid won the men's 10,000-meter race, showcasing his elite finishing speed.

Amid other developments, NFL top draft pick Fernando Mendoza signed a lucrative rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, while USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is transferring from Vancouver to Middlesbrough, according to recent reports.