SK Group Chairman's Divorce Settlement Reduced by Court

A South Korean court has ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 944 billion won ($640 million) to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, in a significant divorce settlement. The amount, however, is noticeably reduced from an initial order of 1.38 trillion won, which had sparked considerable attention.

This latest ruling comes after the Supreme Court last year overturned a part of a lower court's decision. The case drew heightened scrutiny following claims about funds allegedly provided by Roh's father, former President Roh Tae-woo, which the court determined could not be considered as a legally protected contribution.

The case remains open to further legal contestation, as either party retains the right to appeal the recent decision to the Supreme Court.