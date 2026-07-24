SK Group Chairman's Divorce Settlement Reduced by Court

A South Korean court has ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 944 billion won in a divorce case, reducing an earlier decision of 1.38 trillion won. The ruling follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn a part of a lower court's decision on grounds related to the ex-wife's family contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:44 IST
SK Group Chairman's Divorce Settlement Reduced by Court
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court has ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 944 billion won ($640 million) to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong, in a significant divorce settlement. The amount, however, is noticeably reduced from an initial order of 1.38 trillion won, which had sparked considerable attention.

This latest ruling comes after the Supreme Court last year overturned a part of a lower court's decision. The case drew heightened scrutiny following claims about funds allegedly provided by Roh's father, former President Roh Tae-woo, which the court determined could not be considered as a legally protected contribution.

The case remains open to further legal contestation, as either party retains the right to appeal the recent decision to the Supreme Court.

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