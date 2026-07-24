Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Wildberries Warehouse
A Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Leningrad region caught fire following a Ukrainian drone attack, reported Governor Alexander Drozdenko. The incident injured three people and resulted in the temporary shutdown of two logistics sites operated by the leading Russian online retailer.
- Country:
- Russia
A warehouse of the prominent Russian online retailer, Wildberries, was engulfed in flames after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to a statement from Leningrad region's Governor Alexander Drozdenko on Friday.
The aftermath of the attack saw three individuals injured, Drozdenko further revealed. Wildberries has confirmed that the operations of two of its logistics facilities in the area have been temporarily suspended.
This development marks a significant escalation in the regional tensions, disrupting major retail operations and impacting personnel safety.
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