EU Chief Challenges US Tariffs, Defends Labour Standards

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, has raised concerns over the United States' recent imposition of tariffs on European products. Speaking at ASEAN meetings in Manila, she argued that allegations of weak forced labour controls in the EU are baseless and compared European labour laws favorably against those in the U.S.

The Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 60 partners, including the EU, due to alleged forced labour uncompliance, has sparked surprise and discontent in Europe. Kallas noted that the EU had not anticipated such measures and reaffirmed its commitment to previous trade agreements with the U.S.

Adding another dimension, Kallas highlighted the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia as part of increased pressure on Moscow to cease its military activities in Ukraine. She stated that sanctions have been effective in crippling Russia's economic capabilities and continue to be integral in urging Russia toward negotiations with Ukraine.