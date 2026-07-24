Revitalizing A-League Women: A Call for Increased Investment

Australian soccer star Sam Kerr has stressed the importance of increased investment in the A-League Women to lure top-tier players back to Australia. Despite advancements in recent years, the league still struggles to match the professional environment offered overseas.

Kerr, who joined the National Women's Soccer League side Gotham FC in the US after a successful stint with Chelsea, believes that a competitive salary structure and improved infrastructure are crucial for the league's growth. Currently, minimum salaries in the A-League Women are significantly lower than those in major foreign competitions.

The A-League Women was once among the top leagues globally, but now many Australian internationals, including Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, ply their trade in Europe. Kerr calls for more investment and time to elevate the league and bring back its glory days.