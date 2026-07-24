The AI-Driven Foreign Capital Surge: Implications for America's Economic Imbalance

Foreign capital is pouring into Wall Street, driven by the artificial intelligence boom, despite intensifying focus on America's enduring external deficit. Investors worldwide have contributed trillions to the U.S. stock market in recent years.

This influx of overseas money into U.S. equities is now a crucial funding source for the expanding U.S. current account deficit. The trade gap has hovered around 3% of GDP in recent years, while the current account deficit is closer to 4% of GDP.

Significant changes in the composition of foreign capital have shifted from central bank holdings to private investors, raising concerns over America's foreign liabilities. This shift poses potential challenges if Wall Street's fortunes change, causing private capital flows to slow or reverse.