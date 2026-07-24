Fizz and Conflict: The Diet Coke Saga in India
Amidst the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, India's Diet Coke market faces a can shortage, driving up prices due to disrupted supply chains. This has led to a 10% price hike as Coca-Cola imports larger cans from Southeast Asia. The shortage sparks unique 'Diet Coke parties' across India.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising ripple effect of international conflict, a Diet Coke shortage has emerged in India due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, disrupting the supply of aluminum cans. The subsequent aluminum shortage has resulted in a notable increase in Diet Coke prices.
Coca-Cola, facing constraints on their usual supply chain, has been compelled to import larger cans from Southeast Asia, hiking prices by over 10%. This is due to the Strait of Hormuz's closure, which has stymied deliveries of essential raw materials.
The scarcity and price increase have spurred 'Diet Coke parties' as a novel trend in India, capitalizing on the beverage's popularity among health-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's Coke Zero, also popular, remains unaffected as it uses multiple packaging formats.
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