Fizz and Conflict: The Diet Coke Saga in India

In a surprising ripple effect of international conflict, a Diet Coke shortage has emerged in India due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, disrupting the supply of aluminum cans. The subsequent aluminum shortage has resulted in a notable increase in Diet Coke prices.

Coca-Cola, facing constraints on their usual supply chain, has been compelled to import larger cans from Southeast Asia, hiking prices by over 10%. This is due to the Strait of Hormuz's closure, which has stymied deliveries of essential raw materials.

The scarcity and price increase have spurred 'Diet Coke parties' as a novel trend in India, capitalizing on the beverage's popularity among health-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's Coke Zero, also popular, remains unaffected as it uses multiple packaging formats.