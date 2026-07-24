Cristian Volpato Faces Drug Test Scandal in Sydney

In a recent development, Australian footballer Cristian Volpato is under scrutiny after a positive cocaine test following a roadside check in Sydney. The incident occurred when Volpato, driving a BMW at 109 kph in a 60 km/h zone on Anzac Bridge, was pulled over by NSW Police.

The 22-year-old has received an infringement notice for speeding and faces a six-month suspension of his international driver's license. While Football Australia is closely monitoring the situation, its spokesperson confirmed the organization's support for the player without disclosing his identity.

Professional Footballers Australia has also pledged its assistance to Volpato. The young forward, who currently plays for Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, switched allegiance from Italy to Australia for the World Cup. His management and club have yet to comment.