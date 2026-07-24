Cocaine Bust Shocks Australia's Football Community

Australian forward Cristian Volpato tested positive for cocaine during a roadside drug test in Sydney after being stopped for speeding. He was fined and had his driver's license suspended. The incident has attracted attention from Football Australia and the Professional Footballers Australia union, both pledging support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:05 IST
Cocaine Bust Shocks Australia's Football Community
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising turn of events, Australian forward Cristian Volpato has tested positive for cocaine following a roadside drug test in Sydney. He was initially stopped for speeding, reaching 109 kph in a 60 km/h zone, and consequently fined and had his international driver's license suspended for six months.

New South Wales Police have confirmed the incident, while various media outlets named Volpato as the suspect, although the police statement did not publicly disclose the driver's identity. The situation has raised concerns from Football Australia and the Professional Footballers Australia union, both entities expressing their willingness to support the player.

Volpato, who plays for Serie A club Sassuolo and recently switched his international allegiance from Italy to Australia, has yet to make a public statement. His management and club have refrained from commenting on the situation as inquiries continue.

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