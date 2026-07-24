Newcastle United Signs Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco

Newcastle United has secured a five-year contract with midfielder Aladji Bamba, who transfers from AS Monaco. This move marks a significant addition to the Premier League club's lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:14 IST
Newcastle United Signs Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco
midfielder
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move for both clubs, Newcastle United announced the signing of Aladji Bamba on a five-year deal from AS Monaco. The Premier League team revealed the agreement on Friday, underscoring the club's focus on strengthening its midfield.

The signing of Bamba is seen as a strategic acquisition, aiming to enhance Newcastle's performance in upcoming seasons. His experience and skill on the field will be a valuable asset to the team's strategy.

This transfer aligns with Newcastle's long-term objectives, as they continue to build a formidable squad in their pursuit of success in the Premier League.

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