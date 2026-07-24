In a significant move for both clubs, Newcastle United announced the signing of Aladji Bamba on a five-year deal from AS Monaco. The Premier League team revealed the agreement on Friday, underscoring the club's focus on strengthening its midfield.

The signing of Bamba is seen as a strategic acquisition, aiming to enhance Newcastle's performance in upcoming seasons. His experience and skill on the field will be a valuable asset to the team's strategy.

This transfer aligns with Newcastle's long-term objectives, as they continue to build a formidable squad in their pursuit of success in the Premier League.