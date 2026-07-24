Aluminium Market Faces Turbulence Amid Iran Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in Iran, the aluminium market is experiencing significant disruptions. Despite these challenges, aluminium prices have stabilized after an initial spike. This is largely attributed to increased exports from China and emerging suppliers such as Indonesia, which are offsetting lower Gulf production levels.

The conflict has damaged Gulf smelters, including the Emirates Global Aluminium's Al Taweelah facility and Aluminium Bahrain, impacting global supply. However, China's aluminium smelters are operating at high capacity, reporting strong profit margins due to low alumina prices and elevated metal prices. This has helped to fill the gap created by Gulf production losses.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is rapidly emerging as a crucial supplier with new investments in smelters. Despite the market's apparent resilience, concerns persist regarding the long-term effects on the supply chain, particularly as geopolitical tensions continue to influence trade dynamics and market responses.