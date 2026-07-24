Japanese Cabinet Shake-up on the Horizon

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering a significant cabinet reshuffle, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. The information comes from several unnamed government sources, indicating a potential shift in the nation's political arena.

According to the report, the reshuffle is expected to be executed in the coming months, specifically targeting August or September. This strategic move highlights the Prime Minister's intent to reorganize her team for optimal governance.

The anticipated changes have already sparked discussions within political circles, with speculations about the potential new faces and the impact on governmental policy. As the situation develops, the nation's focus remains on Prime Minister Takaichi's decisions.