Turmoil in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin Resigns Amid Political Uncertainty

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, suffering from serious health issues, has stepped down from his largely ceremonial role, his office confirmed on Friday. Shahabuddin, 76, cited a diagnosis of Autonomic Neuropathy, which affects his consciousness, as the reason for his resignation.

This departure leaves former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina without any allies in powerful positions as she plans a return five months from now. Her Awami League party has been banned, and its members are either imprisoned or in hiding following a 2024 uprising. The speaker of Bangladesh's national parliament will act as interim president until elections.

During his short tenure starting April 2023, Shahabuddin, an ex-ally of Hasina, oversaw a politically turbulent period in the country, marked by Hasina's exile and continued unrest. The executive authority in Bangladesh, a nation of 173 million, resides with the prime minister and cabinet.