EU's Largest Sanctions Package Targets Russian Economy
The European Union has issued its 21st package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at crippling its financial system amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Approved on July 23, it is the EU's largest round of sanctions in four years, including 170 entities and 48 individuals, totaling nearly 3,000 designations.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Union has launched its most extensive sanctions package against Russia, targeting key areas of their economy amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Approved on July 23, the sanctions form the 21st package, marking the largest round within four years, and focusing on banks, cryptocurrency networks, and oil traders.
This decisive action brings the total number of EU sanctions against Russia to nearly 3,000, a strategic move to weaken Russia's already unstable financial system.