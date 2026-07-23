Russell’s Resilience: Bouncing Back Stronger in Mercedes F1

George Russell has emerged mentally stronger after addressing the technical issues that slowed his Mercedes at the Belgian Grand Prix. The British driver expressed frustration during the race, but now focuses on the Hungarian Grand Prix with renewed confidence.

Russell faced challenges early in the Belgian race, losing speed and eventually retiring after a collision with Lewis Hamilton. As the season progresses, he is third overall and determined to catch up with championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Reflecting on his past experiences, Russell compares his journey to previous title campaigns where resilience was key.

The problem with Russell’s car was traced to the complex calibration of new power units. Despite initial difficulties in identifying the issue, he is optimistic about the future, with much of the season still ahead. Russell emphasized the learning experience and teamwork involved in overcoming these setbacks and is determined to maintain his focus on success.