Breaking Barriers: Egypt's Women Home in on WAFCON Triumph

Egypt's women's football team, led by goalkeeper Habiba Sabry, is inspired by the men's World Cup success as they prepare for WAFCON in Morocco. Sabry emphasizes the team's determination to perform well in the tournament, aiming to raise awareness and cultivate growth for women's football in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:33 IST
Breaking Barriers: Egypt's Women Home in on WAFCON Triumph
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Drawing inspiration from Egypt's men's historic World Cup run, goalkeeper Habiba Sabry and the women's team are preparing for their return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco next week.

Sabry, recently awarded the 2024 Women's African Champions League Best Goalkeeper, expresses confidence in her team's potential to succeed, despite past group-stage exits in 1998 and 2016.

The women's game in Egypt is set for growth, with greater interest from clubs like Al Ahly entering the scene. Sabry hopes a strong WAFCON performance will pave the way for increased support and participation in women's football across the nation.

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