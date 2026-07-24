Breaking Barriers: Egypt's Women Home in on WAFCON Triumph

Drawing inspiration from Egypt's men's historic World Cup run, goalkeeper Habiba Sabry and the women's team are preparing for their return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco next week.

Sabry, recently awarded the 2024 Women's African Champions League Best Goalkeeper, expresses confidence in her team's potential to succeed, despite past group-stage exits in 1998 and 2016.

The women's game in Egypt is set for growth, with greater interest from clubs like Al Ahly entering the scene. Sabry hopes a strong WAFCON performance will pave the way for increased support and participation in women's football across the nation.