Carapaz Conquers Alpe d'Huez

In a dazzling display of endurance, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz emerged victorious on stage 20 of the Tour de France.

The grueling 170.9-km mountain stage, stretching from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez, saw Carapaz clinch his second stage win in just three days for EF Education-EasyPost.

Trailing behind the triumphant Carapaz was Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, representing Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, while American cyclist Sepp Kuss of Visma-Lease a Bike secured third place.