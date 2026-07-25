Carapaz Conquers Alpe d'Huez
Richard Carapaz from Ecuador triumphed on stage 20 of the Tour de France, clinching the 170.9-km mountain stage from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez for the EF Education-EasyPost team. This win marks Carapaz's second stage victory in three days, followed by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and American Sepp Kuss.
- Country:
- Ecuador
In a dazzling display of endurance, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz emerged victorious on stage 20 of the Tour de France.
The grueling 170.9-km mountain stage, stretching from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez, saw Carapaz clinch his second stage win in just three days for EF Education-EasyPost.
Trailing behind the triumphant Carapaz was Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, representing Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, while American cyclist Sepp Kuss of Visma-Lease a Bike secured third place.
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