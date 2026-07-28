Cameron McEvoy Foresees Golden Age for Australian Swimming

World record holder Cameron McEvoy envisions a golden era for Australian swimming, with the nation set to shine at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. His confidence stems from the impressive display of talent at the recent Commonwealth Games, where Australia secured 23 victories in the first 35 swimming events in Glasgow.

McEvoy, who recently clinched the men's 50 metres freestyle title in 20.97 seconds, praised the 'Dolphins' team's steady progress. He believes their achievements not only set the stage for a successful 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but also position Brisbane 2032 as a pinnacle in Australian swimming.

Highlighting the promising young talent rising through the ranks, McEvoy expressed optimism for continued excellence. The 32-year-old Olympic champion, aiming for a sixth Olympics appearance, draws confidence from his recent sub-21-second performances, reinforcing his ambition for future competitions.