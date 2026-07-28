7.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Kumamoto, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A tsunami warning was issued for a wave anticipated to measure 1 metre (3.28 ft), the JMA announced. In response, the Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings across several prefectures.

These precautions covered Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki on Japan's southern Kyushu island, reflecting the seriousness and urgency of the situation.