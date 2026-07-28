7.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Kumamoto, Tsunami Warning Issued
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, prompting a tsunami warning for a potential 1-meter wave. The Japanese government issued emergency alerts across multiple Kyushu island prefectures, including Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki, to ensure public safety and readiness.
- Country:
- Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A tsunami warning was issued for a wave anticipated to measure 1 metre (3.28 ft), the JMA announced. In response, the Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings across several prefectures.
These precautions covered Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki on Japan's southern Kyushu island, reflecting the seriousness and urgency of the situation.