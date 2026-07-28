Tremor on the Ring: Japan's Kumamoto Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alert

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck the southern Japanese region of Kumamoto on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. In response, a tsunami warning for a wave measuring one meter was issued by the JMA.

The Japanese government promptly issued emergency warnings impacting Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all located on Japan's Kyushu island. Japan, distinguished as one of the most earthquake-prone nations, records tremors at an astonishing frequency of at least one every five minutes. Its position along the 'Ring of Fire' accounts for around 20% of global earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater.

Despite the severity of the earthquake, Kyushu Electric Power reported no anomalies at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear facilities. Additionally, JR Kyushu halted its train services, inclusive of the high-speed Shinkansen, as a safety measure post-quake.