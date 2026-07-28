New Members Appointed to Strengthen Waitangi Tribunal

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has announced the appointment of Nick Wells and Rick Witana as new members of the Waitangi Tribunal, bringing fresh leadership and extensive experience to one of New Zealand's most important institutions dealing with Treaty of Waitangi claims.

The appointments mark a new chapter for the Tribunal while recognising the significant contributions of outgoing members Dr Paul Hamer and Basil Morrison, who are stepping down after years of service. Both new members have been appointed for three-year terms and will help guide the Tribunal as it continues its work examining historical and contemporary Treaty issues.

Experienced leaders take on new responsibilities

Potaka said Wells and Witana offer a strong mix of expertise across governance, law, iwi leadership, public policy and Crown–Māori relationships. Their combined experience is expected to strengthen the Tribunal as it carries out its role in hearing claims and making recommendations on matters involving the Treaty of Waitangi.

Nick Wells replaces Dr Paul Hamer, who has served as a Tribunal member for six years. Rick Witana succeeds Basil Morrison, whose 18 years on the Tribunal made him one of its longest-serving members.

Outgoing members to complete existing inquiries

Although they are stepping down from their appointments, Dr Hamer and Morrison will continue serving on their current inquiry panels until those investigations are completed. This arrangement will help maintain continuity for ongoing cases while allowing the newly appointed members to begin contributing to the Tribunal's future work.

Potaka thanked both outgoing members for their dedication and commitment, acknowledging the valuable contribution they have made during their years of service.

Supporting the Tribunal's future work

The Waitangi Tribunal plays a key role in investigating claims relating to breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and providing recommendations that help shape Crown–Māori relations. With the appointment of Wells and Witana, the Government says the Tribunal will benefit from experienced voices capable of supporting its important responsibilities in the years ahead.