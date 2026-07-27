Tottenham Hotspur's recent £237 million summer spending spree has rejuvenated the atmosphere at the London club, according to Dutch defender Mick van de Ven. Following a streak of poor finishes, the club avoided relegation last season and is now keen to start fresh with significant investments.

The funds were used to acquire new talent, including midfielders Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, alongside fellow Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who joined from Brighton and Hove Albion. With these additions, the team looks forward to leaving last season's struggles behind and embracing a new, ambitious vision for the future.

Set to replace the turgid football style of last season, Tottenham's play strategy under manager Roberto de Zerbi is poised to focus on ball possession and offensive tactics. Van de Ven believes this approach will enhance the viewing experience for fans. Tottenham's revamped squad is set to face Sydney FC as part of their pre-season tour, bringing hope of better performance this season.