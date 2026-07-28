AI Chip Stocks Tumble Amid Global Market Jitters and Rising Chinese Competition

The Nasdaq was slated to start Tuesday on a downbeat note, reflecting global market concerns over AI chip stocks amid high corporate spending and competitive pressures from China. Investors are nervously eyeing forthcoming earnings from major Wall Street firms.

Significant premarket drops were observed among top chipmakers, with Micron falling 6.4%, Intel down 4.8%, and Applied Materials slipping 4.5%. Similarly, Taiwan's TSMC and Korea's SK Hynix saw declines, while Nvidia dipped slightly at 0.4%. Market volatility has been prominent this month as scrutiny over necessary AI infrastructure spending continues.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is on edge with major companies like Alphabet and Tesla reportedly cash-strapped, compounded by China's expanding presence in the semiconductor sector. The reports expected this week are key to understanding the realistic demand for AI infrastructure investments.