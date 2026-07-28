India's Soccer Dilemma: Unrealized Dreams and Systemic Hurdles

In a passionate commitment to his soccer dreams, Gourav Roy, an Indian software engineer based in San Francisco, embarked on a massive 6,000-mile journey across the United States to witness the World Cup semi-finals and final.

Despite India's deep-rooted challenges in the sport, with the national team ranked 138th in the world, Roy's devotion underscores the spirit of countless Indian fans yearning for their country's rise in international soccer.

Experts cite poor youth development systems, lack of popularity outside a few regions, and broader structural issues as key hurdles. Calls for collective action among government, clubs, and corporations echo as India seeks to unlock its soccer potential amid hopes for hosting the 2036 Olympics.