India's Soccer Dilemma: Unrealized Dreams and Systemic Hurdles
Gourav Roy, a devoted Indian soccer fan, traveled across the United States to watch the World Cup despite India's soccer struggles. Systemic issues and lack of reforms have kept India from qualifying for major tournaments. The Indian soccer infrastructure requires significant overhaul to foster talent and achieve global competitiveness.
- Country:
- United States
In a passionate commitment to his soccer dreams, Gourav Roy, an Indian software engineer based in San Francisco, embarked on a massive 6,000-mile journey across the United States to witness the World Cup semi-finals and final.
Despite India's deep-rooted challenges in the sport, with the national team ranked 138th in the world, Roy's devotion underscores the spirit of countless Indian fans yearning for their country's rise in international soccer.
Experts cite poor youth development systems, lack of popularity outside a few regions, and broader structural issues as key hurdles. Calls for collective action among government, clubs, and corporations echo as India seeks to unlock its soccer potential amid hopes for hosting the 2036 Olympics.