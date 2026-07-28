Star-Studded Line-Up Set for Epic Laver Cup Showdown in London

Team Europe's line-up for the Laver Cup in London is complete, with Norway's Casper Ruud joining the team. The event, occurring from September 25-27 at the O2 Arena, will feature top players like Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. Last year, Team Europe fell short, but motivation is high this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:40 IST
Star-Studded Line-Up Set for Epic Laver Cup Showdown in London
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  • Norway

Europe has finalized its team for the Laver Cup in London, marking the inclusion of Norway's Casper Ruud as the sixth player to compete against Team World at the O2 Arena. Ruud joins an impressive roster that includes French Open winner Alexander Zverev and Grand Slam veteran Carlos Alcaraz for the event from September 25 to 27.

Boasting remarkable talent, the line-up also welcomes Italy's Flavio Cobolli, Czech prospect Jakub Mensik, and Spain's Rafael Jodar, promising a fierce contest. Team Europe captain Yannick Noah expressed high praise for Ruud, calling him an ideal player for the team, highlighting his competitive spirit and teamwork.

The Laver Cup returns to London for the first time since 2022, last witnessing Roger Federer's final professional match alongside Rafael Nadal. This year, Team World, led by Andre Agassi, features stars like Australia's Alex de Minaur and Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz, promising a thrilling tennis spectacle.

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